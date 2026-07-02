EPFO online services remain down after June 26 system migration
The EPFO's online services have been down for over two days after a major system upgrade kicked off at midnight on June 26.
The plan was to be back up by July 2, but as of Thursday morning, the site still shows a "Scheduled System Migration" notice.
The upgrade is supposed to make things smoother in the future, but right now, everything's at a standstill.
EPFO will process pre-downtime claims
Because of the migration, you can't log in, submit claims, check your e-passbook, link your UAN, or file ECRs, basically, all the essentials are on hold.
People have taken to social media to share their annoyance and ask for updates.
EPFO says any claims filed before the downtime will be processed once things are back up.
Separately, there's a new EPF Scheme 2026 that has already been rolled out with simpler withdrawal rules, but that's not connected to this outage.