EPFO online services remain down after June 26 system migration

EPFO will process pre-downtime claims

Because of the migration, you can't log in, submit claims, check your e-passbook, link your UAN, or file ECRs, basically, all the essentials are on hold.

People have taken to social media to share their annoyance and ask for updates.

EPFO says any claims filed before the downtime will be processed once things are back up.

Separately, there's a new EPF Scheme 2026 that has already been rolled out with simpler withdrawal rules, but that's not connected to this outage.