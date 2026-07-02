EPFO online services to resume on July 3 after upgrade
Business
EPFO's online services have been down for a system upgrade and will finally be back on July 3, 2026.
The upgrade, which started in June and was supposed to wrap up by June 29, got extended twice.
EPFO says these changes will make things smoother by merging databases and updating how claims are processed.
EPFO member and employer portals offline
If you've tried to check your PF balance, withdraw money, or transfer your account lately, you're not alone.
Both the member and employer portals are offline, so things like passbook viewing or using the Umang app aren't working right now.
EPFO promises everything will be back up soon, with better speed and user experience once the upgrade is done.