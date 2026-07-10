EPFO passbook portal back online ahead of 8.25% interest credit Business Jul 10, 2026

After a two-week maintenance break, the EPFO Passbook portal is live again.

You can now check your latest account transactions, though older entries are still being moved over and will show up soon.

The update took a bit longer than planned but arrives just in time for the 8.25% annual interest credit on July 15, so you'll be able to see that money land in your account without any wait.