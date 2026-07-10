EPFO passbook portal back online ahead of 8.25% interest credit
Business
After a two-week maintenance break, the EPFO Passbook portal is live again.
You can now check your latest account transactions, though older entries are still being moved over and will show up soon.
The update took a bit longer than planned but arrives just in time for the 8.25% annual interest credit on July 15, so you'll be able to see that money land in your account without any wait.
UMANG/Aadhaar FAT required for UAN activation
EPFO has switched things up: you can no longer activate your Universal Account Number (UAN) on the web portal.
Now, you'll need to use the UMANG app and verify yourself with Aadhaar-based Face Authentication Technology (FAT).
It's a new process, but once set up, you're good to go for all future logins.