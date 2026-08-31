EPFO processing delays EPF withdrawals after tiny record mistakes
Business
Trying to withdraw your EPF money?
Even tiny mistakes (like a mismatched name or wrong job details) can slow things down a lot.
If you've switched jobs often or your records don't match up, expect extra paperwork and long waits while the EPFO sorts things out.
EPFO sets 12-month and 36-month waits
The EPFO now makes you wait 12 months after leaving a job for full withdrawals and 36 months for pension funds.
You can take out up to 75% of your balance for essentials, housing, or emergencies.
Digital tools like the UMANG app and Aadhaar-linked face authentication help speed things up, but keeping your records accurate is still key.
Otherwise, those tech upgrades won't save you from delays.