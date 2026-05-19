EPFO rolls out UPI PF withdrawals, Mansukh Mandaviya says ready
Business
EPFO is rolling out a UPI-based option for provident fund withdrawals, so you can send your PF straight to your bank account with just a few taps.
Labor Minister Mansukh Mandaviya says the system is ready after testing, and all you need is a UPI-linked bank account and a PIN: no more long waits for your money.
EPFO adds WhatsApp support, cases cut
EPFO is also planning WhatsApp support, expected to launch in a month, for round-the-clock PF balance checks and claim updates in local languages.
On top of that, it has cut down pending legal cases to its lowest ever, showing real progress in making member services smoother.