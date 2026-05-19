EPFO rolls out UPI PF withdrawals, Mansukh Mandaviya says ready Business May 19, 2026

EPFO is rolling out a UPI-based option for provident fund withdrawals, so you can send your PF straight to your bank account with just a few taps.

Labor Minister Mansukh Mandaviya says the system is ready after testing, and all you need is a UPI-linked bank account and a PIN: no more long waits for your money.