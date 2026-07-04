EPFO shifts UAN activation/allotment to UMANG app, Aadhaar face authentication
Business
The Employees's Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has shifted Universal Account Number (UAN) activation and allotment services to the government's UMANG app as of July 2026, aiming for smoother and faster online access.
Now, if you need to activate or generate your UAN, you'll do it through the app using Aadhaar Face Authentication under "EPFO Services."
Easier UAN access, expect verification delays
The updated portal makes it easier to find your UAN and still lets you file death claims by uploading documents in specific formats.
EPFO has given a heads-up that things might be a bit slow at first due to new verification steps, so try not to spam submissions or log in repeatedly during busy hours while they iron out the glitches.