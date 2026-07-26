EPFO starts crediting 8.25% interest for 2025-26 from July 15
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EPFO has started adding 8.25% interest to your Provident Fund for 2025-26, with credits rolling out since July 15.
If you're a member, you'll get an SMS once your interest is in, and you can check your updated balance on the EPFO portal.
Don't worry if it takes a bit, some accounts update later, but everyone gets their full share.
Mandaviya: over 1.44L to 34cr accounts
Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya shared that over ₹1.44 lakh in interest is being credited across around 34 crore member accounts this year.
Just a heads up: if you withdraw your full PF before the annual credit is done, you might miss out on this year's interest, so it's smarter to wait until it's all processed.