EPFO members can withdraw money via UPI from April

Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) subscribers will soon be able to withdraw their provident fund (EPF) directly into their bank accounts through the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) . The new system is expected to be implemented by April this year. A top source in the labor ministry told PTI that a certain proportion of the EPF will be frozen while a large chunk would be available for withdrawal via UPI.

Transaction security UPI pin to ensure secure transactions The new system will allow subscribers to view their eligible EPF balance for transfer into their linked bank accounts. They can use their linked UPI pin to complete the transaction, ensuring a secure transfer of money into their bank accounts. Once the money is transferred, members can use it as they wish, be it making electronic payments or withdrawing cash through debit cards at ATMs.

System implementation EPFO working to resolve software glitches The source also revealed that the EPFO is working to resolve software glitches for the smooth implementation of this system. The initiative will benefit around eight crore members who currently have to apply for withdrawal claims to access their EPF money, a time-consuming process. The new system will simplify this by allowing direct withdrawals through UPI, reducing manual intervention and expediting transactions.

Claim settlement Auto-settlement mode for withdrawal claims Under the auto-settlement mode, withdrawal claims are settled electronically without manual intervention within three days of filing the application form. The limit of this mode has already been raised to ₹5 lakh from the existing ₹1 lakh. This will enable a large number of EPFO members to access their EPF money within three days for illness, education, marriage, and housing purposes.

