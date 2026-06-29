EPFO temporarily halts online PF claims for system upgrade
Business
EPFO is giving its systems a major update to make your online PF claims faster and smoother.
But for now, all online claim submissions and processing are on hold, so if you're trying to access your money or file a claim, you'll need to wait until the new platform is up and running.
EPFO upgrade should speed approvals
The upgrade involves merging databases and improving software, which should mean quicker approvals in the future.
EPFO says services might be back by July 1, 2026, depending on how things go.
If you run into issues or have urgent questions, check out the grievance section under "Contact Us" on their portal.
They've promised all pending claims will be handled once everything's live again.