EPFO to enable instant PF withdrawals via UMANG UPI soon

UAN Aadhaar PAN required 50%-75% withdrawals

To use instant withdrawal, make sure your Universal Account Number (UAN) is active and linked with Aadhaar and PAN.

You can take out 50% to 75% of your PF: 25% stays locked for retirement.

Need cash for studies, housing, or illness? It's now way easier.

Plus, a new WhatsApp chatbot will help you check balances or withdrawal limits just by sending a message (no paperwork needed).