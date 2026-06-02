EPFO to enable instant PF withdrawals via UMANG UPI soon
Business
Big update for EPFO members: soon, you'll be able to get your eligible Provident Fund (PF) money in seconds using UPI.
No more waiting a week or chasing employer approvals: just use the UMANG app, see your eligible balance, and transfer funds straight to your bank account.
The government says testing is done and the feature is launching soon.
UAN Aadhaar PAN required 50%-75% withdrawals
To use instant withdrawal, make sure your Universal Account Number (UAN) is active and linked with Aadhaar and PAN.
You can take out 50% to 75% of your PF: 25% stays locked for retirement.
Need cash for studies, housing, or illness? It's now way easier.
Plus, a new WhatsApp chatbot will help you check balances or withdrawal limits just by sending a message (no paperwork needed).