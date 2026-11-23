EPFO is planning to roll out a feature by December 2026 that will let you withdraw your provident fund directly through UPI: no more waiting for bank transfers.

This upgrade, part of the EPFO 3.0 initiative, will be linked to a member's Universal Account Number (UAN) and UPI account, and is expected to work only for bank accounts that are verified and linked with an EPFO account, aiming to make withdrawals faster and balances clearer.