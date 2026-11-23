EPFO to enable UPI withdrawals via UAN by December 2026
EPFO is planning to roll out a feature by December 2026 that will let you withdraw your provident fund directly through UPI: no more waiting for bank transfers.
This upgrade, part of the EPFO 3.0 initiative, will be linked to a member's Universal Account Number (UAN) and UPI account, and is expected to work only for bank accounts that are verified and linked with an EPFO account, aiming to make withdrawals faster and balances clearer.
EPFO proposes 90% withdrawals, 10% minimum
There's also a proposal to let members take out up to 90% of their eligible balance as a partial withdrawal (up from current limits), plus plans to lower the minimum required balance from 25% to just 10%.
These changes are all about making access simpler and cutting down on paperwork for everyone.