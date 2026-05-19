EPFO to launch WhatsApp services next month via verified number
Business
EPFO is making things easier for its members by launching WhatsApp-based services next month.
Just send a "Hello" to its verified number (look for the green check mark), and you will get access to key features: to reduce the need for office visits and call-centre support.
EPFO WhatsApp offers 24/7 AI chatbot
You will be able to check your PF balance, track claims, and get account updates, all in your preferred language.
Plus, an AI-powered chatbot will be available 24/7 to help resolve issues and finish pending tasks quickly.
This upgrade is all about making EPFO more accessible and user-friendly for everyone.