EPFO to link fund manager pay to performance

Exploring new investment avenues

EPFO's big Investment Committee (managing a massive ₹30 lakh crore) will review these updates on February 10 and is expected to deliberate and examine the available options at the meeting, weeks before it is slated to announce the annual interest rate for the financial year ending March 31.

They're also exploring new areas like rare earths, railways, and defense, plus looking at trends in banking, IT, FMCG, and even global stocks.

All of this is part of EPFO's push to move beyond the usual Nifty/Sensex picks and try for higher returns than government bonds.