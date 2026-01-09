EPFO to roll out instant PF withdrawals via BHIM app

What's changing and what to expect

You'll be able to claim PF advances for things like health or education right from your phone.

After EPFO checks your claim, the money lands straight into your UPI-linked bank account—no more waiting three days for amounts under ₹5 lakh.

For now, this feature will only work on BHIM but could expand to other UPI apps later.

Withdrawal limits will match RBI's rules, though the exact caps aren't set yet.