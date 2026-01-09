Next Article
EPFO to roll out instant PF withdrawals via BHIM app
Business
EPFO is making it easier for its 30 crore members to access their provident fund money—soon, you'll be able to make instant withdrawals using the BHIM app.
This upgrade, expected in the next two to three months, is all about faster payouts for everyone.
What's changing and what to expect
You'll be able to claim PF advances for things like health or education right from your phone.
After EPFO checks your claim, the money lands straight into your UPI-linked bank account—no more waiting three days for amounts under ₹5 lakh.
For now, this feature will only work on BHIM but could expand to other UPI apps later.
Withdrawal limits will match RBI's rules, though the exact caps aren't set yet.