EPFO to soon invest in alternative investment funds

The proposed move would give EPFO exposure to start-ups and other growth-oriented investments, beyond its traditional debt instruments.

The proposal will be presented to the central board of trustees, headed by Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in November.

This comes after a September letter from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), inviting EPFO to join the newly launched Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0.