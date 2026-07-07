EPFO upgrades software and database during 2-week transition, services slow
Business
EPFO just rolled out a big software and database upgrade to make its services smoother in the long run.
But for now, things are moving slowly: claims and requests will take longer during this two-week transition, while extra checks are done for accuracy.
EPFO: use portal, UMANG down
EPFO is asking everyone to avoid making repeated attempts or submitting multiple claims right now, since delays are expected.
The UMANG app is temporarily down for migration but should be back soon.
In the meantime, the refreshed member portal is live with a cleaner look and easier ways to find your UAN or file death claims.
For now, stick to using the portal until everything is running normally again.