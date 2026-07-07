EPFO upgrades software and database during 2-week transition, services slow

EPFO: use portal, UMANG down

EPFO is asking everyone to avoid making repeated attempts or submitting multiple claims right now, since delays are expected.

The UMANG app is temporarily down for migration but should be back soon.

In the meantime, the refreshed member portal is live with a cleaner look and easier ways to find your UAN or file death claims.

For now, stick to using the portal until everything is running normally again.