EPFO warns inactive provident fund accounts stop earning interest
Business
If you've left your job, EPFO wants you to know that your provident fund account stops earning interest if it sits inactive for too long.
Basically, if there are no contributions after you quit, the account goes dormant and your money isn't growing anymore.
Withdrawal windows tied to retirement age
Retired before 55? Withdraw by age 58.
Retired at or after 55? You've got three years post-retirement to pull out your savings and keep earning interest.
EPFO also suggests keeping an eye on your Universal Account Number (UAN), updating KYC details like Aadhaar and bank info, transferring balances when switching jobs, and staying tuned for any new EPFO advisories so you don't miss out on important updates.