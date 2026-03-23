EPFO will soon release ₹30,500cr to inoperative PF accounts: Details Business Mar 23, 2026

EPFO is about to send out ₹30.5 crore; Aadhaar-seeded accounts will be credited immediately, while transfers to other eligible inoperative accounts will be processed in phases, covering roughly six to seven lakh eligible inoperative PF accounts (with up to ₹1,000 each).

No forms, no hassle, just a direct credit. If the account holder isn't around anymore, their nominee or legal heir gets the money.