EPFO's new rule speeds up Aadhaar-UAN linking for employers

The Employees's Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) just rolled out a rule letting employers link your Aadhaar with your Universal Account Number (UAN) instantly—no extra approvals needed, as long as your basic details match. The goal? Faster KYC updates and less waiting around.

What if there's a mismatch? If there's a mismatch between your Aadhaar and UAN info, employers can sort it out online using a Joint Declaration form.

For those without an active employer or from closed companies, you can still submit a signed form at the nearest EPFO office.

You can now submit these correction forms through Digilocker, making the process smoother for everyone.

Just remember: once your Aadhaar is verified, no more changes are allowed.

These tweaks should make KYC updates much quicker.