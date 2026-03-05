Epic Games, Google strike $800 million deal amid antitrust battle

Epic is set to pay Google $800 million for co-developing products and marketing efforts. They'll also collaborate on Fortnite, Android , and Unreal Engine. Judge James Donato pointed out that Epic will help promote Android while Google gets access to some of Epic's core tech—a pretty major swap between two industry giants.

The ongoing legal battle and potential impact on app distribution

This secret partnership only came out after Epic and Google jointly proposed a settlement last November (date not specified in source), following years of lawsuits over how much Google charges developers.

If approved, changes could mean lower Play Store commissions (down to 9-20%) and more freedom for third-party app stores worldwide.

With hearing dates not specified in the source, the outcome could shake up how games and apps get to your phone.