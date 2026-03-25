Why Epic Games is laying off more than 1,000 employees

Epic Games , the developer behind the popular game Fortnite , has announced plans to lay off over 1,000 employees. The decision comes in light of a significant drop in Fortnite's usage. CEO Tim Sweeney said that the company has been spending "significantly more than we're making" since player engagement with the game started declining in 2025.

Financial strategy Layoffs part of larger cost-cutting strategy Sweeney also revealed that the layoffs are part of a larger cost-cutting strategy. The company expects to save $500 million by reducing contracting and marketing expenses as well as leaving some roles unfilled. "We're spending significantly more than we're making, and we have to make major cuts to keep the company funded," Sweeney said in his note to employees.

Gaming trends Broader trend of falling engagement for popular games The decline in Fortnite's usage mirrors a broader trend of falling engagement for popular games, especially those that rely heavily on regular updates and new content. "We've had challenges delivering consistent Fortnite magic," Sweeney said. He also noted that the current market conditions are the toughest since Epic Games was founded in 1991.

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