Epigamia co-founder Rohan Mirchandani (41) dies due to heart attack
Rohan Mirchandani, the co-founder of popular Greek yogurt brand Epigamia, has sadly passed away at the age of 41. The news was confirmed by multiple sources to Moneycontrol. Mirchandani reportedly died of a heart attack on the night of December 21. An NYU Stern and Wharton School graduate, he founded Drums Food International in 2013, which became Epigamia's parent company.
Epigamia team mourns Mirchandani's demise
The team at Drums Food International expressed their deep sorrow over Mirchandani's sudden demise. A spokesperson for the company told Moneycontrol, "All of us at the Epigamia family will deeply mourn this loss. Rohan was our mentor, friend, and leader." "Rohan's vision and values will continue to guide us as we work together to honor the foundation he built and ensure that his dream continues to flourish," the spokesperson added. The company's board also issued a joint statement.
Leadership to continue business operations
In the wake of Mirchandani's passing, the current leadership will continue to manage the business. The senior leadership of Epigamia, led by Ankur Goel (COO and Founding Member) and Uday Thakker (Co-founder and Director), will steer the company's day-to-day operations with full support from the Board of Directors. This includes Rohan's family, Raj Mirchandani, Belgian investor Verlinvest, and DSG Consumer Partners.
Epigamia's journey and future plans
Mumbai-based Epigamia, which started as Hoki Poki ice cream, pivoted to a yogurt brand because of the seasonal nature of the ice-cream business. The brand is now retailed across 20,000 touchpoints in over 30 towns as of December 2023. The firm was planning a foray into the Middle East by 2025-26. Mirchandani had recently spoken about his ambitious plans for the quick commerce channel, looking to grow revenue to ₹250 crore in FY25.