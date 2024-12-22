Summarize Simplifying... In short Epigamia co-founder, Rohan Mirchandani, has tragically passed away at 41 due to a heart attack, leaving the company in deep sorrow.

Despite the loss, the company's leadership, including Ankur Goel and Uday Thakker, will continue to guide the business, honoring Mirchandani's vision.

Epigamia, originally an ice cream brand, now a popular yogurt brand, plans to expand into the Middle East by 2025-26, aiming to grow revenue to ₹250 crore in FY25. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Mirchandani was an NYU Stern and Wharton School graduate

Epigamia co-founder Rohan Mirchandani (41) dies due to heart attack

By Akash Pandey 06:14 pm Dec 22, 202406:14 pm

What's the story Rohan Mirchandani, the co-founder of popular Greek yogurt brand Epigamia, has sadly passed away at the age of 41. The news was confirmed by multiple sources to Moneycontrol. Mirchandani reportedly died of a heart attack on the night of December 21. An NYU Stern and Wharton School graduate, he founded Drums Food International in 2013, which became Epigamia's parent company.

Team's tribute

Epigamia team mourns Mirchandani's demise

The team at Drums Food International expressed their deep sorrow over Mirchandani's sudden demise. A spokesperson for the company told Moneycontrol, "All of us at the Epigamia family will deeply mourn this loss. Rohan was our mentor, friend, and leader." "Rohan's vision and values will continue to guide us as we work together to honor the foundation he built and ensure that his dream continues to flourish," the spokesperson added. The company's board also issued a joint statement.

Leadership continuity

Leadership to continue business operations

In the wake of Mirchandani's passing, the current leadership will continue to manage the business. The senior leadership of Epigamia, led by Ankur Goel (COO and Founding Member) and Uday Thakker (Co-founder and Director), will steer the company's day-to-day operations with full support from the Board of Directors. This includes Rohan's family, Raj Mirchandani, Belgian investor Verlinvest, and DSG Consumer Partners.

Company's evolution

Epigamia's journey and future plans

Mumbai-based Epigamia, which started as Hoki Poki ice cream, pivoted to a yogurt brand because of the seasonal nature of the ice-cream business. The brand is now retailed across 20,000 touchpoints in over 30 towns as of December 2023. The firm was planning a foray into the Middle East by 2025-26. Mirchandani had recently spoken about his ambitious plans for the quick commerce channel, looking to grow revenue to ₹250 crore in FY25.