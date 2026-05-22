Epsilon India at Publicis Groupe scales with AI without hiring
Business
Epsilon India, part of Publicis Groupe, is getting more done thanks to AI.
According to Managing Director Pratik Nath, their 3,000-strong Bengaluru team is coding faster and handling bigger workloads without needing to hire more people.
AI lets them resolve tech support tickets quickly and roll out loyalty offers through self-service tools, making daily operations smoother.
Pratik Nath: AI boosts collaboration, innovation
Nath shared that AI isn't just about speed: it's helping teams collaborate better and focus on what matters most for the business.
Epsilon's global centers are now prioritizing innovation and real results over just cutting costs.
Nath admits slower adoption could hold some companies back, but those embracing AI are seeing major gains in efficiency and strategy.