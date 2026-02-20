Epstein estate to pay $35 million in sex trafficking case

Settlement needs court approval

The settlement still needs court approval and doesn't mean the estate admits guilt.

How much gets paid depends on how many victims join: less than 40 means $25 million; more than 40 bumps it up to $35 million.

This money is meant for survivors who have not received a prior settlement from the Epstein estate or the Epstein Victims Compensation Fund.

Epstein's estate has already paid out $170 million through earlier settlements.