EQT Group to invest $50bn in India over 4 years

EQT has already committed $10 billion through EdgeConneX, its global data-centre platform, and wants to add another $20 billion by 2030.

Its chair, Jean Eric Salata, says investing in renewables and private equity (about $10 to $15 billion) is a top priority too.

The firm's also getting more active in early-stage ventures targeting Series B and C companies (think investments from $20 million to $50 million for a 3% to 10% stake), plus exploring India's secondary private equity market to help investors cash out more easily.