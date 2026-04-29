EQT-owned Virtusa plans $1B India IPO, eyes $7B valuation Business Apr 29, 2026

Virtusa, a major IT services company owned by Swedish private equity firm EQT, is gearing up for a $1 billion initial public offering in India, possibly the country's largest this year.

The listing could value Virtusa at over $7 billion, with big banks like Citigroup, JPMorgan, and Morgan Stanley handling the process.

Final details will come after the pending roadshow later in 2026.