Equal AI closes $30 million to scale voice AI in India
Business
Equal AI, a voice-based AI platform, just scored $30 million in fresh funding from big names like Prosus Ventures and Tomales Bay Capital.
The new cash will help them roll out more AI-powered tools for everyday life and finance, especially for India's massive base of smartphone users.
Equal AI exceeds 1 million monthly users
Since launching last October, Equal AI has already hit more than 1 million monthly users. Their main app blocks spam calls, figures out who's calling and why, and can even handle tasks for you.
With India's AI market expected to explode, from $22 billion in 2025 to $325 billion by 2033, the company is aiming to reach even more people with smarter voice technology.