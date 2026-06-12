Equal AI closes $30 million to scale voice AI in India

Equal AI exceeds 1 million monthly users

Since launching last October, Equal AI has already hit more than 1 million monthly users. Their main app blocks spam calls, figures out who's calling and why, and can even handle tasks for you.

With India's AI market expected to explode, from $22 billion in 2025 to $325 billion by 2033, the company is aiming to reach even more people with smarter voice technology.