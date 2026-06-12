Equal AI raises $30 million to upgrade India call screening app
Equal AI, the startup behind a call screening app for India's busy phone users, has scored $30 million in new funding.
Its Android app already screens unknown calls, figures out why someone's calling, and even lets you reply with quick options like "Leave the delivery near the door."
The team wants to use this cash to level up features and reach more people.
Equal AI total funding over $42 million
Led by Prosus Ventures and Tomales Bay Capital (plus backing from folks like PhonePe's Sameer Nigam), this round brings Equal AI's total funding to over $42 million.
Next up: launching on iOS, rolling out a premium subscription, and adding smart tools like booking appointments for you.
With more than 1 million monthly users and support for over 10 languages, Equal AI is aiming to be your go-to for handling calls in every language you speak.