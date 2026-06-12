Equal AI raises $30 million to upgrade India call screening app

Equal AI total funding over $42 million

Led by Prosus Ventures and Tomales Bay Capital (plus backing from folks like PhonePe's Sameer Nigam), this round brings Equal AI's total funding to over $42 million.

Next up: launching on iOS, rolling out a premium subscription, and adding smart tools like booking appointments for you.

With more than 1 million monthly users and support for over 10 languages, Equal AI is aiming to be your go-to for handling calls in every language you speak.