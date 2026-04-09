Equinix invests $95 million in Mumbai, India spend reaches $365 million
Equinix, the world's biggest data infrastructure company, just invested $95 million in a new Mumbai facility, taking its total spend in India to $365 million.
With 35% of the global market and plans to grab more land, Equinix is making India a key part of its global strategy.
Equinix signed 300 customers in India
India's become a top priority for Equinix as companies rethink where their data lives.
India remains one of our most strategic markets globally, said Cyrus Adaggra, president for Asia-Pacific.
Since arriving in 2021, they've signed up 300 customers and are expanding solo with foreign capital (no local partners needed).
Government perks like stamp duty waivers and renewable energy incentives have helped too. Plus, Equinix has set up a solar power plant in Yavatmal, Maharashtra to keep things sustainable.