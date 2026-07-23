Equinix to triple India data center capacity, hit 14,000 racks
Business
Equinix is going big in India, planning to triple its data center capacity and hit 14,000 server racks by 2028.
Why? More Indian companies, especially banks and insurers, are jumping on the AI bandwagon and need reliable tech infrastructure to power their tools.
Equinix India eyes treated wastewater cooling
With competitors like CtrlS and Airtel Nxtra aiming for 2030, and L&T Vyoma targeting 300MW initially, Equinix knows it has to step up.
The company's also looking at eco-friendly cooling using treated wastewater instead of freshwater, a smart move for water-scarce cities like Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.
As Equinix India head Manoj Paul puts it, keeping AI running smoothly means nailing both tech reliability and sustainability.