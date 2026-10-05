Equip reports 65% of its AI hires are nontech roles
AI recruitment isn't just for coders anymore. Now it's helping companies in retail, manufacturing, e-commerce, and finance find the right people too.
Equip, a major AI hiring platform, says 65% of roles filled through its system are actually nontech.
This shift is happening because AI can tailor assessments to fit all sorts of job types.
Berribot noticed candidates prefer 24/7 interviews
AI makes hiring way more flexible and efficient: think late-night interviews or quick screenings without waiting on HR teams.
Berribot noticed lots of candidates prefer interviewing after hours since AI is available 24/7.
Even smaller businesses without big HR departments are jumping on board because these tools make finding good hires faster and easier.
As AI is already expanding beyond tech into sectors like manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, financial services, frontline work, and blue-collar roles.