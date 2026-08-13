Equirus: India's $20 trillion possible by 2036 with 20-point reforms

India could hit a $20 trillion gross domestic product (GDP) by 2036, but only if it rolls out a big 20-point reform plan, according to investment bank Equirus.

The report, timed to coincide with this week's Independence Day, wants to spark fresh debate on how the country moves forward.

Ajay Garg, Equirus's managing director and chairman, says these reforms need to happen together for real impact: India's current $4 trillion economy needs a full-on approach.