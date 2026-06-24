Equitas Small Finance Bank board approves 1,750cr bonds and QIP

Equitas retains Vasudevan, Barsagade appointed

Out of the total, ₹500 crore will be raised via bonds, while the remaining ₹1,250 crore comes from QIP or new shares issued in stages.

Shareholders will vote on this plan at the bank's upcoming AGM.

On the leadership front: Vasudevan P N is staying on as MD and CEO for another three years starting July 2026; Geeta Dutta Goel is also sticking around as independent director.

Meanwhile, CFO N Sridharan retires soon. Mukund Shyamrao Barsagade steps in from July 1.