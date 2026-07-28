Equitas Small Finance Bank returns to profit, posts ₹183 cr
Business
Equitas Small Finance Bank is back in the black, posting a ₹183 crore profit for April-June 2026, a big turnaround from last year's ₹223 crore loss.
Still, profits dipped 13% compared to the previous quarter.
Equitas loans up 27% gold-loans 179%
Growth was powered by a 27% jump in loans, especially gold loans (up 179%) and strong gains in microfinance, housing, and small business lending.
Deposits rose 10%, while bad loans dropped: GNPA fell to 2.36% and NNPA to just 0.70%.
The bank also brought in new leadership and expanded its foreign currency deposit options.