Eric Trump sues Capital One alleging political account closures
Business
The Trump family is back in court with Capital One, claiming the bank shut down hundreds of their accounts for political reasons.
Eric Trump filed a new complaint on July 17, after their first case got tossed out for not having enough details.
The judge gave them another shot to explain their side.
Elizabeth Warren questions Capital One nomination
The lawsuit says Capital One closed more than 300 accounts tied to Trump businesses right after the January 6 Capitol attacks, costing them millions of dollars.
The bank insists it wasn't about politics, just business as usual.
Meanwhile, Sen. Elizabeth Warren is raising eyebrows because President Trump recently nominated a Capital One executive to lead a major consumer agency.
She wants to know if they still think the bank's biased.