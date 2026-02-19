Ericsson countersues Acer in patent battle
Ericsson just took Acer to court in Delaware, saying it hasn't violated any of Acer's 4G or 5G patents.
The Swedish tech company also claims Acer isn't playing fair when it comes to licensing its vital wireless tech—basically, Ericsson thinks the rules aren't being followed.
A look at the latest developments
This move follows Acer's earlier lawsuit against three big US carriers who use Ericsson's gear, accusing them of patent infringement too.
Now, Ericsson wants the court to officially clear it of wrongdoing and is asking for damages.
It's another round in the ongoing tech industry battles over who owns what ideas—something we've seen before with companies like Apple and Samsung.
Both sides are staying quiet for now.