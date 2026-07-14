Ericsson raises telecom equipment prices amid component costs and AI
Business
Ericsson is raising prices on its telecom equipment, thanks to higher component costs and a surge in demand driven by artificial intelligence.
Outgoing CEO Borje Ekholm expects these pressures to last into the next year, according to Ericsson's global leadership.
To cope, Ericsson is trimming expenses and tweaking its supply chain.
Vodafone Idea needs 5G gear
Indian telecom companies are feeling the squeeze, especially Vodafone Idea, which still needs new gear for its ongoing 5G rollout.
Jio and Airtel aren't hit as hard since they acquired most of their 5G equipment in 2022.
Analysts say global chip shortages and a weaker rupee are making things even tougher for operators here.