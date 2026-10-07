Ericsson shipping India-built antennas to Europe at India Mobile Congress

Ericsson is set to ship antennas built in India over to Europe: a big moment announced at the India Mobile Congress 2026.

Senior Vice President and Head of Market Area South East Asia, Oceania, and India, Ericsson Andres Vicente applauded how India's mid-band 5G coverage reaches 95% of the population, way ahead of the global average, and said this sets up the country nicely for future 6G upgrades.