Ericsson shipping India-built antennas to Europe at India Mobile Congress
Ericsson is set to ship antennas built in India over to Europe: a big moment announced at the India Mobile Congress 2026.
Senior Vice President and Head of Market Area South East Asia, Oceania, and India, Ericsson Andres Vicente applauded how India's mid-band 5G coverage reaches 95% of the population, way ahead of the global average, and said this sets up the country nicely for future 6G upgrades.
India has 430 million 5G users
India has 430 million 5G users, 35% of the country's total subscriptions, and 43% of its mobile data runs on these fast networks.
With people streaming tons of video and gaming, and 35GB per customer, Vicente says it's time to make networks more efficient and intelligent, especially as AI and tech like self-driving cars are used for more common.
AI will reshape the telecom industry in two ways.