Eris, Natco to launch diabetes drug semaglutide in India

Eris Lifesciences and Natco Pharma are joining forces to launch semaglutide, a popular diabetes and weight management drug, in India. The move follows CDSCO's approval of Natco's generic version, with the rollout set for March 2026.

What is semaglutide used for? Semaglutide is designed for adults with type 2 diabetes who need more than just diet and exercise.

It also helps with long-term weight management by improving blood sugar control and supporting weight loss.

Collaboration aims to provide high-impact therapies Eris will use its strong presence in diabetes care while Natco brings manufacturing expertise.

As Eris Chairman Amit Bakshi puts it, this collaboration aims to deliver "innovative and high-impact therapies" so patients can access new treatments faster.