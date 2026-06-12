ESAF Small Finance Bank crosses ₹50,000 cr total business milestone
Business
ESAF Small Finance Bank just crossed ₹50,000 crore in total business, combining both deposits and loans.
With deposits at ₹26,197 crore and advances at ₹23,832 crore, this marks a big step forward for the bank's growth story.
ESAF posts ₹24 cr quarterly profit
The bank turned things around this quarter with a net profit of ₹24 crore, quite a comeback from last year's loss of ₹183 crore.
Income rose to ₹1,196 crore thanks to higher interest earnings.
Plus, the bank cleaned up its books: bad loans (NPAs) dropped noticeably and operating profit more than doubled compared to last year.