ESAF Small Finance Bank crosses ₹50,000 cr total business milestone

ESAF posts ₹24 cr quarterly profit

The bank turned things around this quarter with a net profit of ₹24 crore, quite a comeback from last year's loss of ₹183 crore.

Income rose to ₹1,196 crore thanks to higher interest earnings.

Plus, the bank cleaned up its books: bad loans (NPAs) dropped noticeably and operating profit more than doubled compared to last year.