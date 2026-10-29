ESAF Small Finance Bank posts ₹160cr profit after ₹116cr loss
ESAF Small Finance Bank just turned things around, posting a ₹160 crore profit this quarter after a ₹116 crore loss last year.
The boost comes from expanding their business, running things more efficiently, and focusing on safer, secured loans.
They also managed to clean up their finances with better asset quality.
ESAF loans up 25% to ₹23,934cr
By September 2026, ESAF's total loans grew 25% to ₹23,934 crore, with secured advances making up nearly two-thirds of that.
Gold loans especially took off, up 39% and now almost half of all lending.
On the flip side, bad loans dropped sharply: gross NPAs fell to 2.8% (from 8.5%), and net NPAs are down to just 0.3%.
K Paul Thomas, Managing Director & CEO, ESAF Small Finance Bank, called these results "Q2 FY27 marks an important milestone in the bank's transformation journey, with record quarterly profitability, strong business growth and a significant improvement in asset quality. Our strategic focus on building a diversified and increasingly secured portfolio is progressing well, with secured advances now accounting for 64% of our total advances."