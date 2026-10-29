ESAF Small Finance Bank posts ₹160cr profit after ₹116cr loss

By September 2026, ESAF's total loans grew 25% to ₹23,934 crore, with secured advances making up nearly two-thirds of that.

Gold loans especially took off, up 39% and now almost half of all lending.

On the flip side, bad loans dropped sharply: gross NPAs fell to 2.8% (from 8.5%), and net NPAs are down to just 0.3%.

K Paul Thomas, Managing Director & CEO, ESAF Small Finance Bank, called these results "Q2 FY27 marks an important milestone in the bank's transformation journey, with record quarterly profitability, strong business growth and a significant improvement in asset quality. Our strategic focus on building a diversified and increasingly secured portfolio is progressing well, with secured advances now accounting for 64% of our total advances."