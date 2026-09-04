ESDS Software shares hit 112% gain after blockbuster debut

Following the listing, ESDS Software's market capitalization jumped by ₹1,899.99 crore to ₹10,647.44 crore from ₹8,747.45 crore.

The company's shares were locked in a 20% upper circuit at ₹908.40 per share on NSE, up 111.75% from the issue price of ₹429 per share.

Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart, advised existing allottees to book partial profits at current levels and maintain a stop-loss around ₹650-680 on their remaining holding.