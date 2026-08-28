ESDS Software Solution says $14 billion AI pipeline, offers GPU-as-a-service

ESDS just landed a $1.2 billion deal with Sharon AI for 8,200 GPUs, so big that they will need to build more facilities since their current ones are full.

With GPU prices rising fast (Somani even says they are "appreciating assets"), the company is also working on its Swaraj Cloud platform to boost India's digital independence.

Thanks to soaring demand, Somani predicts plenty more players will jump into the country's AI market soon.