ESDS Software Solution says $14 billion AI pipeline, offers GPU-as-a-service
ESDS Software Solution is jumping into India's fast-growing AI scene, with a massive $14 billion business pipeline.
They offer GPU-as-a-service, basically letting companies tap into powerful computing without buying pricey hardware.
Piyush Somani, the company's managing director and chairman, says this is just the beginning for India's AI infrastructure, which he expects to keep expanding for decades.
ESDS secures Sharon AI $1.2B deal
ESDS just landed a $1.2 billion deal with Sharon AI for 8,200 GPUs, so big that they will need to build more facilities since their current ones are full.
With GPU prices rising fast (Somani even says they are "appreciating assets"), the company is also working on its Swaraj Cloud platform to boost India's digital independence.
Thanks to soaring demand, Somani predicts plenty more players will jump into the country's AI market soon.