ESDS Software Solutions posts FY27 Q2 41% profit to 31.1cr
Business
ESDS Software Solutions just posted a 41% jump in net profit for Q2 FY27, hitting ₹31.1 crore.
This boost came alongside a 48% spike in revenue, led by sustained demand in the digital infrastructure business.
IaaS helps EBITDA reach 57.8cr
Nearly half of ESDS's revenue this quarter came from its Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) segment, helping push EBITDA up to ₹57.8 crore with solid margins.
Looking ahead, ESDS has teamed up with an Australian AI company to build a new AI infrastructure cluster by September 2026.
CFO Nadukuru Sita Ramaiah says these moves are about translating strategic investments into sustainable value for our shareholders.