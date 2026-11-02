ESDS Software Solutions posts FY27 Q2 41% profit to 31.1cr

Nearly half of ESDS's revenue this quarter came from its Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) segment, helping push EBITDA up to ₹57.8 crore with solid margins.

Looking ahead, ESDS has teamed up with an Australian AI company to build a new AI infrastructure cluster by September 2026.

CFO Nadukuru Sita Ramaiah says these moves are about translating strategic investments into sustainable value for our shareholders.