ESDS Software Solution's shares fall 5% but remain up 129.07%
Business
ESDS Software Solution's shares dropped 5% on Wednesday, quoting at ₹1,733.50 per share on the NSE after some investors decided to cash in their profits.
Even with this dip, the stock is still up a huge 129.07% from its listing price of ₹757 earlier this month, so it's been quite a ride for anyone following along.
ESDS IPO triggers trading limit changes
ESDS made a splashy market debut with its IPO priced way above expectations, drawing lots of attention and leading to big trading limit changes as the stock soared.
The company offers AI-powered cloud services and data center solutions, which have kept investor interest high despite recent ups and downs.
All in all, the excitement around ESDS shows people are betting big on its tech potential.