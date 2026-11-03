ESDS Software Solutions shifts from data centers to AI factories

ESDS Software Solutions is moving away from regular data centers and going all-in on AI factories, aiming to open two by 2027.

The first one should be up and running by December 2026, with another following in May 2027.

According to Managing Director and Chairman Piyush Somani, each AI factory could boost revenue by 10% and grow way faster than the old model: he's talking up to a massive 1,000% CAGR compared to the usual 30% to 40%.