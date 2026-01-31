Esports, gaming sectors hope for big changes in Budget 2026

AVGC Task Force's fund allocation needs to be more transparent

The community also wants more transparency about how funds for the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) Task Force are being used.

The new Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT), set up with a ₹391 crore budget, is a good start—but leaders like Rajan Navani feel more investment and more IICTs would really boost the creative ecosystem.

With Budget 2026 around the corner, everyone's waiting to see if these changes will help gaming in India level up even further.