Essar Group's Black Box posts ₹64.76cr profit, revenue up 9.5%

Black Box profit up 30% QoQ

Profits shot up by 30% compared to last quarter, thanks to strong order inflows and big deals, including $377 million in new orders and major US contracts.

CEO Sanjeev Verma says their push into AI-powered infrastructure and next-generation networks is paying off, setting them up for even more growth in fiscal 2027 after crossing around $1 billion in order bookings in FY26.