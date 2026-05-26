Essar Group's Black Box posts ₹64.76cr profit, revenue up 9.5%
Business
Essar Group's IT arm, Black Box, just reported a net profit of ₹64.76 crore for the January-March quarter, up 7% from last year.
Revenue also climbed 9.5% to ₹1,690.94 crore, showing the company's momentum is picking up.
Black Box profit up 30% QoQ
Profits shot up by 30% compared to last quarter, thanks to strong order inflows and big deals, including $377 million in new orders and major US contracts.
CEO Sanjeev Verma says their push into AI-powered infrastructure and next-generation networks is paying off, setting them up for even more growth in fiscal 2027 after crossing around $1 billion in order bookings in FY26.