Estee Lauder to acquire full ownership of Forest Essentials

Estee Lauder's plans for Forest Essentials

India's luxury beauty market is booming—worth $1 billion in 2024 and expected to hit $4 billion by 2035.

Right now, high-end brands make up just a small slice of total spending, so there's a lot of room to grow.

Estee Lauder plans to keep Forest Essentials's leadership in place and expand the brand into the Middle East and UK, showing how global brands are betting big on India's homegrown favorites.