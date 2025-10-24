ET AI Awards 2025: Recognizing India's best in AI

The ET AI Awards 2025 is all about celebrating the best AI breakthroughs happening across India right now. From startups to big companies, winners are recognized for using AI in smart ways—think healthcare, customer support, and making businesses run smoother. With 46 award categories, there's a lot of ground covered.

Startups and SMEs in the spotlight This event is a big deal for startups and SMEs, giving them a stage to show off their AI-powered solutions.

Whether you're working in fintech, sustainability, or something totally different, everyone gets a fair shot—no matter your company's size or industry.

How the judging process works Entries go through a tough, multi-step review by tech experts, industry leaders, and sometimes policymakers.

Awards are given for genuine impact, not just popularity, which keeps things fair and meaningful.